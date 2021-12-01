Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Down 32.2% in November

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price (down previously from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.05) to €16.00 ($18.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

