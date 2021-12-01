Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.83.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 30,400 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $89,000. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.