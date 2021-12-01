Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OCDGF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.