Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.05 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

