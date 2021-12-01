ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €14.00 ($15.91) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENI. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.17 ($16.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.92. ENI has a 12 month low of €8.07 ($9.17) and a 12 month high of €12.81 ($14.56). The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion and a PE ratio of 29.41.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

