Short Interest in Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Decreases By 39.5%

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,934,000 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the October 31st total of 14,769,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.5 days.

ACDVF opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACDVF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Canada in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

