IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) will announce sales of $13.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.40 million and the highest is $14.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year sales of $43.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $44.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $104.60 million, with estimates ranging from $99.10 million to $110.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IronNet.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on IronNet in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other IronNet news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $911,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 384,100 shares of company stock worth $4,159,792 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $476,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IronNet stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10. IronNet has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

