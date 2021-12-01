Enbridge’s (ENB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.88.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$47.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$40.36 and a 12 month high of C$54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.81.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.73%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

