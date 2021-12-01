Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Shares of EVAX stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $25.04.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

