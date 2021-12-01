First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FR. Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.91.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

