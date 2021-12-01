CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

CCCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $16.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $229,000.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

