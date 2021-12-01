Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

REMYY stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

