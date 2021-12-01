Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

REMYY stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.