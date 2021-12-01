Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $469.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer lagged the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the negative investor sentiment regarding the slowdown in the hard seltzer business trends. The slowing hard seltzer trends also hurt the company’s bottom line in third-quarter 2021, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported net loss per share in the quarter mainly due to direct and indirect costs incurred related to the slowing hard seltzer business. Higher operating costs also hurt the bottom line. Consequently, the company provided a soft view for 2021. However, the top line beat estimates and improved year over year, mainly backed by shipments growth. Despite the soft hard seltzer trends, the company noted that the Truly brand has continued to gain share and strengthen its long-term position. Twisted Tea brand also holds potential.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Beer from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $775.73.

Boston Beer stock opened at $451.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $498.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $710.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.70. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $435.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 29.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 62.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 26.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

