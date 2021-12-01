Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Price Target Cut to $8.25 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $8.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of CANF opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.86. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 62,197 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

