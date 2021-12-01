Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $276.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.48.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $178.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.14 and a 200-day moving average of $163.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $98.59 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

