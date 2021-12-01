BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.98

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and traded as low as $13.27. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 59,492 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 76.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 62,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,610 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 55,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,343 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.