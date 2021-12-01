International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $166.24

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.24 ($2.17) and traded as high as GBX 168.90 ($2.21). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 167.80 ($2.19), with a volume of 3,448,162 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a GBX 3.78 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.68. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

