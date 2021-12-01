Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.86. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 7,297,436 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of $715.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

