Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,100 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the October 31st total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senmiao Technology by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Senmiao Technology by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AIHS opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Senmiao Technology has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.20.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.