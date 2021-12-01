Short Interest in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Declines By 32.2%

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 141,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

AMOT opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $580.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 779,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 42.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 45.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,745,000 after purchasing an additional 187,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 170,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 124.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 308,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.