Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Short Interest Down 48.1% in November

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the third quarter worth $101,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the third quarter worth $152,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 74.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 190,099 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 82.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,674,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 758,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the third quarter worth $10,227,000.

NASDAQ ACAH opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

