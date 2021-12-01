$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

NYSE:XYL opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

