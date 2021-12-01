$732.10 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to post sales of $732.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $727.31 million and the highest is $736.40 million. First Horizon reported sales of $810.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

NYSE:FHN opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 71.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Horizon by 5.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in First Horizon by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

