$274.98 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to post $274.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $276.10 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $222.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,964 shares of company stock worth $6,293,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $109.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.12. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

