Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) PT Set at €12.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. Adler Group has a twelve month low of €9.03 ($10.26) and a twelve month high of €29.72 ($33.77). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €12.54 and its 200-day moving average is €19.01.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

