Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) PT Set at €12.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. Adler Group has a twelve month low of €9.03 ($10.26) and a twelve month high of €29.72 ($33.77). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €12.54 and its 200-day moving average is €19.01.
About Adler Group
