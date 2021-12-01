AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) will announce $66.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.86 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year sales of $245.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $245.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $294.24 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $298.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.50.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 21.36 on Wednesday. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 20.39 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.