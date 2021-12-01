Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft alerts:

GZPFY opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (GZPFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.