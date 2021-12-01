Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $216.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Autodesk’s Q3 performance benefited from higher new product subscriptions revenues and an increase in renewal rates. Due to supply chain troubles, labor shortage, rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and certain country-specific challenges, Autodesk lowered fiscal 2022 billings and free cash flow outlook at the mid-point. Muted growth in Maintenance revenues due to continued migration of maintenance plans to subscriptions affected the top line. High debt levels and unfavorable forex movements are persistent overhangs. The stock has underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. We believe that higher demand for Autodesk’s cloud-based products, mobile solutions and design suites will drive the revenues over the long haul. The rapid adoption of BIM 360 products and the success of the maintenance to subscription (M2S) program bodes well.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $254.19 on Monday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,372 shares of company stock worth $2,413,060. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Autodesk by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $354,644,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $233,355,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

