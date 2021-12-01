Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s (CHYHY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHYHY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.54.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $26.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a $0.5232 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.