Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Essity AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a reduce rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.00.

ETTYF stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

