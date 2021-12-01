boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Get boohoo group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BHOOY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of boohoo group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

BHOOY opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $102.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on boohoo group (BHOOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.