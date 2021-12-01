Psychemedics (PMD) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

Psychemedics (NASDAQ: PMD) is one of 42 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Psychemedics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Psychemedics has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Psychemedics’ rivals have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Psychemedics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics -6.42% -11.16% -5.91% Psychemedics Competitors -143.75% -15.95% -10.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Psychemedics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics $21.36 million -$3.86 million -29.04 Psychemedics Competitors $933.00 million $35.52 million -7.00

Psychemedics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Psychemedics. Psychemedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of Psychemedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Psychemedics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Psychemedics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Psychemedics Competitors 265 893 1376 39 2.46

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 52.15%. Given Psychemedics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Psychemedics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Psychemedics rivals beat Psychemedics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

