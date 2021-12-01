Contrasting QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

QDM International has a beta of 7.28, suggesting that its share price is 628% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fanhua has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QDM International and Fanhua, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Fanhua 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QDM International and Fanhua’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 18.38 -$1.01 million ($4.80) -2.19 Fanhua $500.86 million 1.37 $41.11 million $0.82 15.61

Fanhua has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International. QDM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fanhua, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Fanhua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -435.51% Fanhua 8.66% 15.62% 9.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Fanhua shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fanhua beats QDM International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc. engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products. The Insurance Brokerage segment markets and sells commercial lines of property and casualty insurance products; group life insurance products; liability; insurance products; and credit insurance products to corporate clients. The Claims Adjusting segment provides claims adjusting services to self-insured entities or insurance companies. The company was founded by Yin An Hu and Qiu Ping Lai in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

