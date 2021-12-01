$131.73 Million in Sales Expected for Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) to post $131.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.10 million. Mandiant reported sales of $247.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year sales of $482.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $481.66 million to $483.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $570.54 million, with estimates ranging from $554.50 million to $586.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mandiant has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter worth $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at $248,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

