URU Metals (LON:URU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $300.67

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 300.67 ($3.93) and traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.61). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.61), with a volume of 28 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £3.29 million and a PE ratio of -6.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 236.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 300.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

URU Metals Company Profile (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for URU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for URU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.