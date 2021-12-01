Town Centre Securities’ (TOWN) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

TOWN opened at GBX 129.75 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Town Centre Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The firm has a market cap of £68.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

