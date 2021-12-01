discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.94) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,068.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £951.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23. discoverIE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,274 ($16.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.