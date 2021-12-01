888’s (888) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on the stock.

888 has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 888 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 559.38 ($7.31).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 390.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 391.83. 888 has a 1-year low of GBX 259 ($3.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £93,840 ($122,602.56). Also, insider Mark Summerfield bought 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,674 shares of company stock worth $13,904,032.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

