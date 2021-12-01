AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £105 ($137.18) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,778.46 ($127.76).

AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The company has a market cap of £128.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,845.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,515.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

