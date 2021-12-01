Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.54

Shares of Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.55. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 3,912 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $35.15 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

