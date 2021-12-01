Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $143.26

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.26 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 139.90 ($1.83). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 141 ($1.84), with a volume of 35,235 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRI. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £191.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Trifast (LON:TRI)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

