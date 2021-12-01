Hardide (LON:HDD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.24

Shares of Hardide plc (LON:HDD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.24 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 32.10 ($0.42). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 2,687 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.24. The stock has a market cap of £18.16 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87.

Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.