Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Decreases By 54.7%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the October 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.61. Astellas Pharma has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $18.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

