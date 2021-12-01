AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in November

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 362,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGL Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.55 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

AGLNF stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. AGL Energy has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $9.92.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

