LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveVox Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based customer services and digital engagement tools. LiveVox Holdings Inc., formerly known as Crescent Acquisition Corp, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

LiveVox stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that LiveVox will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

