Cabot (NYSE:CBT) PT Raised to $86.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price target increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $52.48 on Monday. Cabot has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cabot by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.