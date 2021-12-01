Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMADY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $64.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $58.34 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

