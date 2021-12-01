Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Cut to $35.50

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NYSE PEAK opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.