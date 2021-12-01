Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commerzbank to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €6.60 ($7.50) to €7.10 ($8.07) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.73.

CRZBY stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

