Head to Head Comparison: Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) vs. Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A Sono-Tek 15.26% 11.92% 8.23%

This table compares Fluence Energy and Sono-Tek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $92.15 million 57.32 N/A N/A N/A Sono-Tek $14.83 million 6.49 $1.12 million $0.15 41.30

Sono-Tek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fluence Energy and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 0 3 12 0 2.80 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fluence Energy presently has a consensus price target of $46.46, indicating a potential upside of 46.61%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Fluence Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

